Chelsea keen on signing Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, as per TEAMtalk.

The Blues have done business with the Red Devils in recent years. Initially, they signed Jadon Sancho on a loan deal ahead of the previous season, and the Englishman helped Enzo Maresca’s side win the Conference League last term.

Moreover, he helped the West London club qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four. So, Chelsea were willing to purchase him permanently last summer but couldn’t manage to agree on contract terms. As a result, the player went back to United before joining Aston Villa on loan on transfer deadline day.

After not purchasing Sancho permanently, Chelsea decided to buy Alejandro Garnacho last summer to reinforce the wide forward position. The 21-year-old initially took time to settle but showcased his best before the international break, making four goal contributions in as many games in all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are pondering raiding Man Utd once again, with Mainoo on their radar this time. They plan to reinforce the midfield department next year, following recent injury problems in this department.

Romeo Lavia has continued to struggle with fitness problems, and following his latest setback, the Blues are ready to let him leave. So, Maresca has been left with a thin midfield position and need depth to compete in every competition.

Mainoo to Chelsea

Having struggled to find regular game time under Ruben Amorim thus far this season, Mainoo is keen on leaving Man Utd on loan to play regularly. However, the Red Devils don’t want to let him join a direct rival, and he is most likely to move abroad if he eventually leaves in January.

Apart from Mainoo, valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt, Chelsea have other targets on their wishlist. Adam Wharton is one of them, and he is their primary target, but Crystal Palace have no intention of letting him leave in mid-season. Nico Paz of Como is also on their radar, and the player is tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to sign Wharton, Mainoo, or Paz in the winter window to strengthen the engine room.