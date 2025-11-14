Man Utd favourites to sign Nico Schlotterbeck



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are favourites ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Red Devils focused on strengthening their attacking department during the recent summer transfer window. They initially signed Matheus Cunha before bringing in Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

There were no marquee defensive signings last summer, but the scenario could be different next year. Fichajes claim that United have their sights on landing Schlotterbeck from Dortmund ahead of next season.

Barcelona and Liverpool are also interested in the German ace, but United are leading the race. The centre-back fits into their plans as he is left-footed, has good distribution skills and a strong physical presence.

Quality

United manager Ruben Amorim has stuck with a 3-4-2-1 formation since his appointment 12 months ago. The Portuguese head coach has been adamant that he won’t change his philosophy and the hierarchy could back him with defensive signings next year.

Harry Maguire is about to enter the final 6 months of his deal and he could leave on a free transfer next summer. Luke Shaw could likewise head for the exit door with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2027. United could pursue two centre-backs in 2026.

A mid-season deal seems unlikely due to the Profit and Sustainability Rules, which could hamper United without European football. A number of top players could be reluctant to move in January, particularly with a World Cup spot up for grabs next summer.

Hence, United may have to wait until the end of the season to land Schlotterbeck. The £35 million-rated star could be seen as a strong competitor for the left centre-back role. In the ongoing season, he has completed an impressive 89% of his passes in the Bundesliga.

Schlotterbeck, hailed as a ‘great player‘ by Dietmar Hamann, has also won 64% of his ground and aerial duels. He has likewise made 2.2 tackles, 5.7 recoveries and 5.5 clearances per game. The former Freiburg man has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Dortmund find themselves in a tough situation regarding his future. If he does not extend his contract beyond June 2027, they will have no choice but to negotiate with any suitors. United seem to be placing themselves in pole position for his services.