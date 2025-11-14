Liverpool now keen on signing Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop for the transfer of Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry to Anfield in 2026, according to Tuttojuve.

The 30-year-old has netted 97 goals in 298 appearances for Bayern Munich, winning six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, among several other major honours.

He has also scored 24 goals in 55 appearances for Germany, establishing himself as one of the most prolific wingers in the German national team in recent years.

This season, Gnabry has been in superb form and has been one of Vincent Kompany’s reliable options, whether coming from the bench or starting a game, having scored four goals and also provided four assists in all competitions.

Having joined the Bavarians in 2017 from Werder Bremen, Gnabry could be ending his eight-year stint at the club, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Several clubs, including Liverpool, are now looking to position themselves as a potential destination for the forward in case he decides not to extend his contract at the club.

As per Tuttojuve, the Premier League champions have earmarked Gnabry as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who departed the club last summer to join Bayern.

Audacious swoop

Although Italian giants Juventus have also shown interest in the German international, the report indicates that Liverpool’s financial capacity to meet his salary demands gives them an edge in the race, with the player also open to a new challenge.

Liverpool’s attacking depth and quality still appear thin, and Serge Gnabry’s versatility to feature either as a number 10 or on both flanks could prove crucial over a demanding campaign — particularly if the club decide that Federico Chiesa’s time at Anfield will not extend beyond this summer, a scenario that now seems increasingly likely.

The Reds’ current attacking options have lacked consistency, with Cody Gakpo guilty of missing gilt-edged chances — notably in the game against Manchester United — while Florian Wirtz, despite showing flashes of promise in the UEFA Champions League, has struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League this season.

Although Gnabry, who earns £320k-per-week at Bayern, could be a suitable option for Arne Slot, concerns persist over his inconsistency, and at 30, committing to such wages for an injury-prone player may not be the most logical move at this stage.