Man Utd plot swoop to sign Tottenham target Alex Scott

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur target and AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Cherries were once an inconsistent side, often fluctuating between the Premier League and the Championship. However, since Andoni Iraola’s arrival as manager, they have firmly established themselves as a top-flight club.

The South Coast side finished in the top half of the Premier League table last term and have been fighting for the European places this campaign, sitting only one point behind fourth-placed Sunderland.

Following Bournemouth’s recent impressive performances, several of their key players have earned moves to bigger clubs. Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi, Iraola’s first-choice centre-back partnership last term, joined Real Madrid and PSG, respectively, last summer.

Moreover, Milos Kerkez joined Liverpool, and Arsenal decided to purchase Kepa Arrizabalaga to support David Raya in the last transfer window. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur bought Dominic Solanke in a club record fee to replace Harry Kane last year.

Now, Antoine Semenyo has started attracting a lot of attention, having displayed impressive performances thus far this season. Fichajes state that apart from the Ghanaian, Scott has placed himself on the radar of the upper echelon of Premier League teams, with Man Utd and Tottenham among those interested.

Battle

The 23-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2028 and is valued at around £22m. Therefore, Bournemouth are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave next year.

João Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur have been the first-choice midfield pairing for Spurs under Thomas Frank thus far this season. However, the pair hasn’t been able to complement each other properly.

On the other hand, Man Utd have a long-term problem in the engine room and are said to be prioritising addressing this issue next year. A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming winter window, with Scott emerging as a new target.

The Englishman likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service.