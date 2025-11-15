Arsenal have entered race to sign Elliot Anderson



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Gunners strengthened their midfield department last summer with the purchases of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. Zubimendi has been a mainstay in the starting line-up this campaign, while Norgaard has provided good support when required.

Fichajes claim that Arsenal are still aiming to add more experience in the centre of the park. The source claim that Norgaard is only a short-term acquisition, given his age (31), and the Gunners are expected to pursue another marquee holding midfielder next year.

Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be ‘serious contenders’ to land Anderson amid interest from Chelsea and United. Arsenal are considering meeting Forest’s valuation between £100 million and £120 million to sign him before other clubs inflate the price further.

Forest have no plans of negotiating a mid-season deal, and may only contemplate Anderson’s sale next summer.

Unlikely deal

Anderson signed for Forest from Newcastle United during the summer of 2024. The Magpies parted ways with the talented midfielder as they needed to secure profit from player sales to stay within the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The decision has benefitted Forest in a huge way. The 23-year-old was instrumental in the heart of the midfield for Forest last season as they finished an impressive 7th in the league last season and qualified for the Europa League.

He has continued his exceptional form this campaign. The Englishman has a passing accuracy of 87% in the English top-flight. He has won a stunning 7.5 duels per league game alongside 8.4 ball recoveries and 2.6 tackles.

His sublime statistics have made him a mainstay for the national side too. He only made his England debut in September against Andorra, but seems to have cemented his spot alongside Declan Rice in the heart of the midfield.

Arsenal would no doubt want such a personnel in their squad, but a deal seems unlikely in our opinion. The Gunners presently have Zubimendi and Rice as the undisputed starters in the midfield department under Arteta.

Anderson may have to play second fiddle to the pair if he were to join the Gunners next summer. The Magpies graduate is unlikely to entertain a move to the Emirates Stadium unless he is guaranteed a starting position.