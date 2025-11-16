Man Utd plot ambitious swoop to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni to replace Casemiro, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

After moving to Old Trafford from Los Blancos back in 2022, the Brazilian enjoyed a bright debut campaign in the Premier League, helping his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing third.

However, the 33-year-old failed to maintain his performance level in the last two seasons, and it was reported that Man Utd were ready to cash-in on him.

United eventually failed to find a suitable suitor for him. But, he has established himself as a key player in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI this campaign, making four goal contributions in nine starts in the Premier League.

The South American’s existing deal with United is set to expire at the end of this season. Although United have an option to extend his deal for one more year, they don’t want to trigger it due to his current enormous wages.

Defensa Central report that Man Utd want to keep hold of Casemiro by handing him a fresh term, but the proposal would come with a significantly reduced financial package compared to his current deal.

Tchouameni to Man Utd

The Brazilian has no intention of accepting it, and Amorim’s side have started exploring options to replace him. Tchouameni has been identified as the primary target, and United could make a concrete approach next year.

Real Madrid don’t want to part ways with the Frenchman yet and will only sanction his departure if the player wants to move. In that case, they want a fee worth around £88m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Tchouameni endured a difficult campaign last term and received a lot of criticism. However, he has now established himself as an undisputed starter in Xabi Alonso’s starting XI this campaign.

The 25-year-old is a dynamic defensive midfielder and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to buy him in January or next summer.