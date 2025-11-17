Man Utd identify Elliot Anderson as priority target



According to The Mirror, Manchester United have identified Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as their number one midfield target.

The Red Devils primarily strengthened their attack last summer. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were signed alongside goalkeeper Senne Lammens and left-back Diego Leon.

Man United are likely to bolster their midfield department next year, and The Mirror claim that the club have earmarked Anderson as the number one target for next summer.

The Red Devils believe Anderson can operate as a number 6 or as a marauding midfielder. He would cost less than the £100 million price tag for Brighton & Hove Albion ‘s Carlos Baleba.

Alongside Anderson, United are also planning to revive their interest in Baleba after a failed enquiry last summer. Manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on midfield reinforcements.

Top-class

Anderson signed for Forest from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024, and has since developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. In the current campaign, he has completed 62 passes per game with an accuracy of 87%.

The 23-year-old has also been brilliant with his defensive contributions. The Magpies graduate has won almost 8 duels and 3 tackles per league game with an average of 8 recoveries. He has likewise excelled with his tireless work rate and high pressing.

Anderson has all the attributes to become an elite defensive midfielder for a top Premier League club. United are making progress under the tutelage of Amorim, and Anderson would be an upgrade on Casemiro for the holding midfield position.

Casemiro has found a new lease of life under Amorim since February, but his current deal expires in June next year. United have the option to extend his £350,000 per week contract, but may prefer to discuss a renewal with a significant pay-cut.

Regardless, the Brazilian will be 34 next summer, and United need to look into the future with a permanent and young no.6. Anderson would be a perfect solution, but United could yet pursue a deal for Baleba alongside the England international.

In that case, Baleba could operate in a deeper role with Anderson getting more liberty to push forward. If United were to sign both, there could be questions raised over the future of Bruno Fernandes, who has played in central midfield this term.