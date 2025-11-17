Man Utd prioritising signing Carlos Baleba next year

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba next year, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the Red Devils have fallen off their perch. They have been trying to return to the top but have experienced several false dawns along the way.

However, United endured their worst season in the Premier League last campaign, finishing in 15th. Since last summer, Man Utd have started their new rebuild under Ruben Amorim’s guidance, this time with a more structured approach.

Revamping the attacking department was their priority ahead of this season, and they focused on purchasing Premier League-proven players. Next year, United are expected to turn their attention to strengthening the midfield and are once again set to target Premier League-proven names.

Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton have been suggested as potential targets. The Cameroonian emerged as a serious option for United last summer, and they made a move to buy him. But the Seagulls refused to let him leave.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that despite failing to sign the 21-year-old last time around, Man Utd still see him as ‘priority target’ and the player is ‘very keen’ on moving to Old Trafford after watching Amorim’s team doing well this season.

Baleba to Man Utd

United are prepared to sign him in January if an opportunity arises, but in-case that does not happen, they are ready to seal the deal at the end of this campaign.

The midfielder’s existing deal will run until 2028, and he is valued at around £53m by Transfermarkt. So, the Seagulls are in a strong position to demand a huge fee to let him leave in 2026.

The African displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last campaign but has failed to replicate that thus far this season. So, some fans are sceptical about whether Man Utd should still buy him.

Baleba is a dynamic midfielder and is technically sound. He is still very young and can become a world-class player in the future. Therefore, the Brighton star might be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford next year.