Arsenal
Arsenal looking to sign Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong by paying his release clause
Arsenal finally signed a striker this summer as they secured a swoop for Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon. The Swedish international is now a consistent starter in the team and has scored six goals in all competitions so far.
His arrival, however, could soon be followed by Gabriel Jesus leaving Emirates Stadium over concerns surrounding his own role at the club, therefore opening the door for another number nine’s acquisition sooner rather than later.
Fichajes has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong next year after his fast start to life with the La Liga outfit since joining them from Villarreal on Deadline Day this summer.
The 22-year-old has scored six goals and assisted three times in La Liga in 12 outings so far this season, and is said to have a £35 million release clause in his contract, which the Gunners are willing to trigger, according to the source.
Etta Eyong a good back-up option
Viktor Gyokeres is unlikely to be eluded of a starting role at Arsenal any time soon. Therefore, any new striker the Londoners acquire would have to compete with the 27-year-old for consistent game time with the club also needing a back-up.
Karl Etta Eyong would be a great job at that. He is capable of causing an instant impact in the box, with his intelligent movement, ability to get onto the end of set pieces and strong heading making him a solid fit in Mikel Arteta’s plans.
With that said, it will be interesting to see if the Cameroonian international is prepared to accept a second fiddle role at Arsenal. The Gunners will be confident he will join them, however, as they would provide him a significant upgrade compared to Levante.
Gabriel Jesus has yet to find a concrete offer, so a prospective new addition of a new number nine still hinges heavily on the Brazilian international’s future at the Emirates Stadium as well as his impact upon returning from injury.
