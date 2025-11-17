Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United spent heavily on rebuilding their offensive departments this summer, but with their latest purchases yielding mixed and inconsistent results on the pitch, further reinforcements could be on their way.

TEAMtalk has reported that the Premier League trio are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, who had a brilliant campaign with the Bundesliga giants last year and has picked up where he left off this time around.

With seven goals and four assists in all competitions, the Guinean international is one of the world’s most underrated strikers with a lethal presence in the box, aided by a solid physical stature and the ability to bully defenders in aerial or ground duels.

Liverpool not likely to race for Guehi

Liverpool investment over £200 million on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in the summer, and even though they might require a replacement for Mohamed Salah next summer, an out-and-out striker is unlikely to be their priority.

Serhou Guirassy’s signing could be a battle between Arsenal and Manchester United, however, with both clubs likely to value his experience and technicality as a contrast to the young blood that they have signed in recent times.

Joshua Zirkzee’s prospective United exit will have them requiring a striker, as would the Gunners should Gabriel Jesus depart, and Guirassy, who will turn 30 next year in March, could fancy a challenge in the Premier League in his prime years.

He is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt, but it is believed that the forward has a release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, the amount of which is not known yet, although the Bundesliga ace is expected to consider his future in the summer.

Guirassy is a key player for Borussia Dortmund, so they are likely to refer any interested party to his release clause, but it remains to be seen how much Arsenal and Man United are willing to spend on a player likely to start off as a secondary option for them.