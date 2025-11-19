Liverpool ‘preparing’ an ambitious swoop to sign Vinicius Jr

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds won the Premier League title last term and splashed huge money in the last transfer window to maintain their level this campaign. However, things haven’t panned out as expected thus far.

At the moment, the Merseyside club are looking a bit unbalanced in the attacking department. After Diogo Jota’s tragic passing and the departures of Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz, the Reds signed Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike last summer to revamp the frontline.

However, none of Isak, Wirtz, and Ekitike are natural left-wingers. Meaning, Liverpool have weakened their left flank compared to last campaign.

Cody Gakpo started the season in this position but struggled to showcase consistency. So, Arne Slot used Wirtz from the left in the last two games before the international break, but he was unable to perform at his best against Manchester City.

Federico Chiesa is another option Slot currently has for the LW, but he only uses the Italian in the domestic cup competitions. So, it appears the Merseyside club are planning to upgrade the left wing next year.

Fichajes state that Liverpool are keen on purchasing Vinicius following his recent uncertainty at Real Madrid and are ‘preparing’ to invest around £88m.

Vinicius to Liverpool

The Brazilian has been an undisputed starter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the years, but his existing deal is set to expire in 2027, and negotiations regarding an extension haven’t progressed at all.

Moreover, he has become frustrated with his role under Xabi Alonso, so he would be open to moving to the Premier League if Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach.

Slot’s side are set to keep a close eye on his situation over the coming months before making a potential swoop. However, purchasing the South American won’t be straightforward as Manchester City and Chelsea are also planning to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation.

The 25-year-old is currently one of the best forwards in the world and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in January or next summer.