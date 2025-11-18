Chelsea ‘in contact’ to sign Antonio Rudiger from Real Madrid

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to re-sign Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger back to Stamford Bridge in 2026, according to Fichajes.

Antonio Conte signed the German defender from Serie A side AS Roma in the summer of 2017, where he played a vital role in the Blues’ FA Cup triumph that year, their last victory at Wembley Stadium to date.

He went on to win the Europa League and subsequently the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup before departing in 2022 to join Real Madrid, having made 203 appearances for the London giants.

Now 32, Rudiger is approaching the final six months of his current contract at the Bernabeu, but his involvement under Xabi Alonso has been minimal.

A hamstring problem has kept him out for most of the manager’s spell so far, and the injury is believed to have brought his 2025 to a premature close, with a potential departure now looking likely.

According to Fichajes, Madrid are not looking to renew his contract and are now considering his departure as early as the January transfer window, where they believe they can recoup some amount from his sale.

One of the clubs now exploring a move for the Germany international is Chelsea, who have been ‘in contact’ with the Germany international’s entourage over his possible transfer to Stamford Bridge in 2026.

The report adds that the Club World Cup champions have now submitted a formal £7m offer to the Spanish giants to complete the deal, a figure that’s deemed insufficient by the La Liga table toppers.

Experience

While it’s unclear whether the London giants will improve their offer, the report adds that Chelsea remain keen on signing Rudiger, as he offers an affordable, experienced option to bolster Enzo Maresca’s backline.

Although Chelsea have been plagued by injuries to their centre-backs, the Blues possess viable depth at the position, with the likes of Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and the recently integrated Axel Disasi all among Maresca’s ranks.

However, one noticeable trait is the lack of experience in their backline, with the oldest player being 28-year-old Adarabioyo.

Rudiger, who has made over 450 career appearances, played in the biggest stages and won major tournaments and would be a good fit for Mareca’s side, providing the Italian manager with a reliable option that will give defensive solidity while also being efficient on the ball at a bargain fee.