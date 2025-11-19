Chelsea hoping to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick ahead of Olympique Lyon in January

Real Madrid star Endrick has made only one appearance for the team in all competitions so far this season, an 11-minute cameo against Valencia some weeks ago, having struggled amidst competition from a number of superstars in the squad.

His exit on loan in January is emerging as a very realistic prospect with the player not only looking to play regular minutes, but also having one eye on the FIFA World Cup next summer as he hopes to find a berth in Brazil’s setup under Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are looking to give Endrick’s career a lifeline in the winter and it comes as no surprise as they have recently invested in several young players from around the world, not least talents from South America.

Whether they are planning to loan him in or are prepared to purchase him on a permanent deal remains to be seen, but over the last few weeks, the 19-year-old has made progress towards joining Olympique Lyon on loan in January for the rest of 2025/26.

Lyon in pole position for Endrick

Endrick’s main motive behind wanting to leave Real Madrid in January is to pursue regular game time in January, and the player as well as the club will see to it that he joins an outfit where is exposed to minutes on a consistent basis.

Chelsea already have a lot of quality up top with the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu part of their squad, so Endrick might not be too inclined to joining them as he would face the same issue that he is subject to at Madrid.

Olympique Lyon seem to be well-placed to secure the teenager’s signing from Real Madrid in a few weeks with agreements already thought to have been reached between everybody involved after Endrick was convinced by the opportunity in France.