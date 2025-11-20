Liverpool looking to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck next year

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate’s contract renewal talks are not progressing in the right direction, and with every passing week, it is seeming imminent that he will leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of the ongoing season.

Even with him in the squad, the Reds are extremely short of depth in the heart of their backline and a central defender’s signing is vital for them with Virgil van Dijk also not playing at the top of his game and due to enter the last year of his contract.

Marc Guehi’s transfer from Crystal Palace could be one of Liverpool’s first bits of business next summer but it is expected that they will look to add more centre backs with Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck on their radar, as per Football Insider.

Schlotterbeck’s contract with the Bundesliga outfit is due to end in June 2027, and if he does not pen fresher terms with them in the near future, Dortmund will be forced to sell him next year in order to avoid losing him for free 12 months thereafter.

Schlotterbeck a good fit for Slot’s system

With Arne Slot requiring a good ball-playing defender as well as a player who can control the shape of the back four, Nico Schlotterbeck’s profile aligns well for Liverpool and the German is a well-rounded, modern day star.

In addition to excellent tackling, defensive positioning and aerial prowess, Schlotterbeck is strong with the ball at his feet and can distribute balls from the back with good accuracy, whereas his tactical intelligence helps him read situations well too.

Having played in the Bundesliga for a number of years, the 25-year-old has developed into one of Europe’s most technically sound and underrated defenders, and it only looks like a matter of time before he switches to a bigger side.

Transfermarkt values the player at £35 million, but owing to his expiring contract with Borussia Dortmund, it remains to be seen what his asking price will be next summer if indeed Liverpool look to materialise their interest.