Man Utd interested in signing AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the USA international’s performances for Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea decided to purchase him by spending big money. However, the 27-year-old failed to find his feet in the Premier League, and injury problems were one of the main reasons behind this.

The forward joined the Rossoneri a couple of years ago and has been displaying his qualities in Serie A in recent campaigns. Having made 25 goal contributions across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, Pulisic made 27 goal contributions last term.

He has continued to showcase his productivity this season, scoring six goals and notching up two assists in nine appearances in all tournaments thus far.

Now, Fichajes state that despite purchasing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer, Man Utd are planning to add further depth in the attack and have identified Pulisic as a key target.

The American’s recent displays haven’t just attracted the 20-time English champions, as Aston Villa are also considering making a move to secure his services.

Pulisic to Man Utd

However, Milan have no intention of parting ways with their star man just yet. The player’s existing deal is set to run until 2027, and Massimiliano Allegri’s side have an option to extend the deal for one more year.

But they are considering handing the forward, valued at around £53m by Transfermarkt, a fresh term with a salary increment.

Pulisic is comfortable on either flank but has been playing as a second striker role in Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation, with Rafael Leao as his main striker partner.

The Milan star is currently at the prime stage of his career and might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services next year.

If Milan fail to agree on a new deal with Pulisic, they might be open to letting him leave in January or next summer to make the most profit out of his departure.