Man Utd and Arsenal ‘in the mix’ to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester United and Arsenal are ‘in the mix’ to sign highly rated French midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, according to Ekrem Konur.

After spending heavily in the summer to rebuild an attack that badly underperformed in 2024–25—a season that ended trophyless and with a disappointing 15th-place finish—Ruben Amorim has now turned his attention to strengthening the midfield.

Casemiro’s contract runs out at the end of the campaign, and there are still questions over what the future holds for both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

As a result, United have started exploring midfield options and have been linked with several names in the build-up to the January window. Bouaddi is the latest player to come onto their radar.

Despite only turning 18 at the start of October, the French midfielder has racked up 70 senior appearances for Lille, and he has started 11 of their 12 Ligue 1 games this season, with his performances catching the eye of top European clubs.

According to Konur, Man Utd and Arsenal are ‘in the mix’ over a potential deal to sign the France U21 international midfielder in 2026.

In a boost to both clubs, the report adds that Lille are open to offers for the 18-year-old and are set to demand a fee of up to £39m for the youngster, with United and the Gunners now keen.

However, the Premier League giants will face stern competition for Bouaddi’s signature, as Konur claims Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, who are leading the race for his signature, have all expressed interest in the midfielder, according to the report.

Prospect

Man United’s midfield still needs reshuffling, even with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro playing well this season. Casemiro’s situation makes it even more urgent, as he turns 34 in February and his deal runs out at the end of the season.

For Arsenal, the North London club reinforced their midfield ranks in the summer and now possesses an array of quality options to choose from to play in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta welcomed Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard to add depth to his defensive midfield ranks alongside Mikel Merino and Declan Rice.

Hence, a switch to United appears more logical, as Ruben Amorim is still in the early rebuilding phase of his tenure, and the likelihood of increased minutes at Old Trafford — particularly if Casemiro departs next summer — makes the move even more appealing to the youngster.