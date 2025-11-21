Tottenham ‘lead’ race to sign Chelsea & Everton target Toney

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading the race’ ahead of Chelsea and Everton to sign Ivan Toney, as per TEAMtalk.

Since Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich a couple of years ago, the Lilywhites’ centre-forward position has been in a state of flux. Initially, Spurs decided not to sign a striker to replace the England captain before purchasing Dominic Solanke last year.

However, the former Bournemouth star displayed average performances in his debut campaign at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has been out injured since the start of this season.

Thomas Frank has deployed Richarlison, Mathys Tel, and Randal Kolo Muani in the No.9 position thus far this season. However, none of them has managed to showcase their abilities consistently.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Frank believes his side lack a clinical striker and Spurs have identified Toney as a serious option to address this issue. The Dane and the 29-year-old know each other very well, having worked together at Brentford.

The forward thinks he needs to play regularly at the highest level to secure his place in the England national team squad for next summer’s World Cup. So, he is keen on returning to the Premier League in January and is even ready to take a pay cut to facilitate the move.

Toney to Tottenham

Although Al-Ahli don’t want to part ways with the player just yet, with his existing deal set to run until 2028, he has informed his desire to his club and Tottenham have already held ‘preliminary talks’ to seal the deal.

West Ham United and Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on his situation, while Everton hold a ‘serious’ interest in the former Brentford star. However, the Lilywhites are currently ‘leading the race’.

The Englishman is a Premier League-proven player and has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess since moving to the Middle East, making 11 goal contributions across all competitions this term.

Toney is an experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in January by defeating other English clubs in this race.