Man Utd have already made offer for Ter Stegen



According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Manchester United and Besiktas have already made offers to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils recruited Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp to bolster the goalkeeping department last summer, and he has already made a good impression. The Belgian has kept one clean sheet from five appearances to date.

Despite this, United continue to be linked with Ter Stegen, and El Desmarque claim that the Germany international has already received offers from the Red Devils and Besiktas amid his uncertain career with the Blaugrana.

Summer signing Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny are ahead of him in the pecking order at Barcelona, and Ter Stegen is aware that he needs to leave Barcelona to boost his World Cup selection prospects for next summer.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has already opened the door for Ter Stegen’s comeback, but the experienced shot-stopper needs to play regularly between January and May to make the cut as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen, who is about to return from a back injury, could leave on loan or terminate his Barcelona contract in January.

Surprise move

Lammens made his debut for the Red Devils after a series of inconsistent performances from Altay Bayindir between the sticks. He was brilliant on his debut, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has conceded seven goals in his next 4 appearances for the Red Devils, but almost all goals have come from mishaps from the defence. Lammens has built his reputation as a solid goalkeeper with good distribution and strong reflexes.

United have now been credited with an interest in Ter Stegen, but a mid-season deal would be a surprise. Unless United are looking to replace Lammens, it does not make sense to pursue a loan deal for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

Ter Stegen, described as ‘world-class‘ by Barcelona’s official website, is one of the best and most experienced goalkeepers around, but he has been sidelined since July after undergoing back surgery. He is touted to return to full training by next month.

With United chasing Champions League qualification this season, they seem unlikely to trust a goalkeeper who may be rusty to start with. They are most likely to continue with Lammens this term and Ter Stegen could end up joining Besiktas instead.