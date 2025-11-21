Chelsea hoping to beat Manchester United to sign Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande

After spending massive money on a number of attackers this summer, Chelsea are expected to rebuild their backline next year and a central defender or two are expected to be their priority especially given injury problems surrounding their current options.

Levi Colwill’s setback will rule him out for much of the ongoing campaign, whereas Wesley Fofana also is not the most reliable. Whether Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo amongst others are good enough to lead Chelsea to silverware is also debatable.

TEAMtalk has reported that Sporting Lisbon centre back Ousmane Diomande has emerged as a serious option for the Blues, who are looking to trump Crystal Palace to his signing, with the Eagles eyeing him as a replacement for Marc Guehi.

Manchester United have also been linked with a transfer for Diomande since last year and owing to Harry Maguire crossing his 30s, it would not come as a surprise if the Red Devils reignite their interest in acquiring him alongside Chelsea next year.

Ruben Amorim has already worked with the Ivorian international at Sporting Lisbon, so he will hope United have an upper hand in signing the player, but Chelsea’s attractive project coupled with better money might shift the balance in their favour.

Diomande deal possible for cheap

Sporting Lisbon value Ousmane Diomande at £45 million and although they are in talks over a contract extension, failure in doing so would mean the 21-year-old is available on a bargain next year as he enters the final 12-month spell on his existing deal.

Ousmane Diomande would be a welcome addition to the Premier League. His aerial prowess, physicality, intelligent reading of the game and tackling, alongside the ability to distribute the ball out from the back will help him settle into England properly.

Chelsea will feel confident about seeing off competition for his services from Crystal Palace and Manchester United, but if any better players become available in due course, the Blues will definitely shift focus towards landing them over Diomande.