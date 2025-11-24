Arsenal in the race to sign Serhou Guirassy



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are seriously interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Gunners invested big money to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer. The Swede has fared decently with 6 goals from 14 appearances in all competitions.

Still, Arsenal are eyeing a strong competitor, and Fichajes claim that the Gunners are ‘seriously’ keen on landing Guirassy, who has a release clause worth £44 million for January.

The source add that Guirassy’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium could coincide with Gabriel Jesus heading for the exit door. The latter’s exit appears to be ‘imminent’, as per Fichajes.

Unlikely deal

Guirassy signed for Dortmund from Stuttgart in the summer of 2024. The 29-year-old had a wonderful debut campaign, registering 38 goals and providing 9 assists from 50 outings. The Guinean star has continued his bright form this season, bagging 7 goals and 4 assists from 11 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

The former Amiens striker is gifted with a strong physical presence and possesses good finishing skills. Despite this, the Gunners may not seek to recruit him in January. After a huge £250 million summer outlay, the Gunners are tight on the budget and may not spend £44m upfront on another centre-forward at the turn of the year.

Arsenal have Kai Havertz and Jesus to provide competition to Gyokeres once they return to full fitness after their respective injuries. Manager Mikel Arteta could also deploy Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker. The Spanish ace has netted 9 goals and provided 4 assists since operating as an emergency number 9 for the Gunners in February.

Meanwhile, Jesus has just returned from a long-term knee injury. The Brazilian has insisted that he plans to stay beyond January. Keeping this in mind, Arsenal are unlikely to recruit another centre-forward and may wait until the summer to contemplate another addition.

Even than, Guirassy may not be a solution for the Gunners. He will turn 30 in March and Arsenal may seek a young marksman instead. They were keen on landing Benjamin Sesko before Gyokeres, and may pursue a striker of a similar age and profile ahead of next season.