Chelsea win race to sign Guinean winger Amara Keïta

Chelsea have won the race ahead of several Premier League clubs to sign Guinean winger Amara Keïta, according to Africafoot.

The Blues have been actively pursuing young prospects since the Todd Boehly-led takeover of Chelsea in May 2023. The Londoners have successfully recruited some emerging prospects across South America and Europe, but haven’t done much activity in Africa. This led to the appointment of Achirou Gaoh and Seyi Olofinjana to lead their scouting efforts across Africa.

As a result, the Blues have reportedly conducted trials for some talents, including Cape Town City’s Emile Witbooi and Ojodu City’s Hafiz Umar, while Nigerian Golden Eaglets striker Victor Divine Emmanuel signed for BlueCo’s sister club Strasbourg last summer.

In addition, Pape Demba Diop, who became the nineteenth Senegalese player in Strasbourg’s history, will soon be joined by his compatriot Yaya Diémé, who reportedly has a pre-agreement to join the Alsatian outfit in January 2026 from Senegalese side ASC Diambars.

Having done most of the business with their sister club, it appears Chelsea are now set to include some African prospects in their team, as Africafoot claims that the Club World Cup champions have beaten competition from several clubs to complete the signing of Guinea’s wonderkid, Keïta.

The report adds that Keïta officially joined the West London outfit on Thursday, 20th November, after the Blues trumped the likes of Nottingham Forest, Watford, and Leicester City to sign the youngster, who has now arrived in the UK to embark on a two-week trial at Cobham.

Prospect

The winger became Chelsea’s ‘top priority’ after he impressed the London club during the World Schools Cup held in China, and a deal has now been wrapped up for him to join the Blues, according to the report.

Chelsea have built a massive reputation across Africa and boast one of the largest fanbases on the continent.

From 2000 FA Cup winner Celestine Babayaro to Champions League winners John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien and Salomon Kalou in 2012, to two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Didier Drogba (2006–07 and 2009–10), and even four-time African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o as well as the legendary 1995 Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, who also had a productive stint at the club, Chelsea have had some of the greatest African players adorn their blue jersey.

With Chelsea now reported to have agreed a deal for Keïta, it may not be long before Blues supporters watch another African talent grace the Stamford Bridge turf—and they will hope the youngster can mirror the success stories of his predecessors.