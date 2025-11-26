Mosquera and Martinelli start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal and Bayern Munich, who have four wins in four Champions League matches this season, face off on matchday five of the competition at the Emirates Stadium tonight at 20:00 UK time in the marquee clash of this week.

The Gunners face arguably their toughest test of the European Cup so far, but with home advantage and form, they will be confident about overcoming a side that has troubled them over the last few years.

Having said that, here is a look at Arsenal’s prospective line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to start in goal once again for Arsenal.

Defenders – William Saliba is expected to feature in the heart of the backline but with Gabriel Magalhaes injured, he is likely to be partnered by Cristhian Mosquera, who could come into the back four in place of Piero Hincapie from the North London Derby. The full backs are unlikely to be changed as Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori may play on the right and left, respectively.

Martinelli could return

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are making the double pivot their own this season, so against an opponent of Bayern Munich’s calibre, Mikel Arteta is likely to go ahead with his preferred pairing. Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze, the scorer of three goals last weekend, might continue to be employed as Arsenal’s attacking midfielder.

Bukayo Saka is also expected to play on the right wing, but a change could be in store on the left flank with in-form Champions League star Gabriel Martinelli potentially replacing Leandro Trossard.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres is still not fully fit, so Mikel Merino is expected to be given the nod as Arsenal’s striker.

Here’s a look at Arsenal’s likely eleven on paper.