Chelsea battling with Liverpool to sign Pablo Barrios

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios, as per Caught Offside.

The Blues currently have Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, and Dario Essugo as options for the midfield department. However, Essugo has been out injured since the start of this season, while Lavia’s recurring injury problems have cast doubt about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Enzo Maresca has been forced to use Caicedo and Fernandez in almost every game. The Italian boss started Santos to give the Ecuadorian a breather last weekend, and he displayed a solid performance, helping his side beat Burnley in the Premier League.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Chelsea are planning to make a big investment in midfield and are showing a strong interest in Barrios. Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is on their wishlist as well, but Maresca’s side have stepped up efforts to sign Barrios.

Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling their star player any time soon, having recently handed him a fresh term until 2030. However, the midfielder might be tempted to move to the Premier League should Chelsea make a concrete approach.

Liverpool have also expressed their interest in the Spaniard, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances in La Liga. The Reds have started exploring the market to upgrade the midfield department following Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister’s average displays thus far this campaign.

Battle

The report state that if Chelsea fail to sign Barrios and Anderson, they could make a move to sign Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United. The Englishman’s long-term future at Old Trafford is currently uncertain, having struggled to find regular game time under Ruben Amorim this season.

Barrios started his youth career at Real Madrid before moving to Los Rojiblancos back in 2017. The 22-year-old made his first team debut for Diego Simeone’s side in 2022 before establishing himself as a key player.

After showcasing glimpses of his qualities in La Liga, Barrios, valued at around £48m by Transfermarkt, has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team squad.

The youngster likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Atletico Madrid star is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in the future. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to purchase him next year.