Chelsea plot swoop to sign Samu Aghehowa & Victor Froholdt

Chelsea are reportedly planning a double swoop to sign FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa and midfielder Victor Froholdt, as per TEAMtalk.

The Blues decided to revamp the centre-forward position by purchasing Liam Delap and João Pedro after letting Nicolas Jackson leave last summer.

However, Delap has had a tough start at Stamford Bridge, and injury problems are one of the main reasons behind this, failing to make any goal contributions in the Premier League thus far this campaign.

On the other hand, Pedro has displayed inconsistent performances, scoring four goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. So, it appears Enzo Maresca is planning to buy a new striker next year.

Meanwhile, with Romeo Lavia continuing to struggle with fitness problems since joining from Southampton, the West London club have seemingly started planning to buy a new young midfielder to replace him.

TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea have intensified scouting missions in Portugal ahead of the January window, with Aghehowa and Froholdt on their radar.

The Blues have a long-standing interest in the Spaniard, having attempted to secure his services last year, and are prepared to table a £80m bid to buy him in January.

Aghehowa & Froholdt to Chelsea

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 21-year-old, but Maresca’s side are showing the most concrete interest in signing him at the moment.

On the other hand, Chelsea’s scouts have been keeping a close eye on Froholdt before making a potential swoop with the midfielder having a £76m release clause in his current contract. However, Porto might be open to letting him leave for at least £44m. So, the Blues will have to spend around £124m combined to sign the duo.

However, Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Real Madrid are also keen on purchasing the Dane. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Aghehowa has been in excellent goal-scoring form at Estadio do Dragao, while Froholdt has established himself as a key starter for Porto since joining from FC Copenhagen last summer.

The duo are extremely talented players and would be shrewd acquisitions for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure their services in January or next summer.