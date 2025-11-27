Arsenal weighing up move to sign Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, according to The Telegraph’s Sam Dean.

An Elche youth product, he earned his first-team breakthrough in 2022 and played a major part in their promotion push last season. That influence has carried over, with his steady form helping Los Franjiverdes stay competitive in the top flight.

They’re currently 11th on 15 points — just three behind Espanyol in sixth — which reflects how dependable he has been.

Typical of a Spanish-bred midfielder, Mendoza thrives as an energetic box-to-box presence but can also slot into the No. 10 role whenever required, with his intelligence, mobility and quick interplay allowing him to influence games in multiple areas of the pitch.

This season, he has scored twice in ten league appearances, and that combination of output and long-term potential has pushed him onto the shortlist of several clubs now looking to poach him from the Spanish club.

One of the clubs looking to sign Mendoza is Arsenal, according to Sam Dean, who claims that the North London club are closely monitoring the Spain U21 international.

The journalist adds that the Gunners have been tracking the midfielder and are now weighing up a potential move for his transfer to the Emirates Stadium in 2026.

Prospect

Writing in The Telegraph, Dean reveals that Mikel Arteta’s side are set to face stern competition for the signature of the midfield prodigy, as LaLiga giants Real Madrid have also expressed interest in signing the 20-year-old, who has a £17m release clause in his contract.

Mikel Arteta currently boasts one of the best midfield depths not just in the Premier League but in Europe, having signed Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, and Eberechi Eze to join an already established midfield of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, and Ethan Nwaneri.

However, when it comes to succession planning, the midfield is the most obvious area of focus for Arsenal. It is the oldest part of their outfield squad, with academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri the only midfielder in Arteta’s squad under 26.

Mendoza, who has drawn comparisons to Barcelona’s Pedri due to their similar playing styles, would be an ideal option to integrate gradually into the squad and eventually step into a midfield role over the next two seasons, when any of the current first-choice options depart the club.