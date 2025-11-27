Liverpool ‘prepared’ to step up efforts to sign Vitinha

Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to step up efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Parc des Princes from FC Porto back in 2022, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, helping his side win three Ligue 1 titles, a Champions League, and a few major cup competitions.

He even guided Les Parisiens to win the quadruple last campaign. The midfielder has also been an integral part of the Portugal national team’s starting line-up, lifting the Nations League last summer.

Now, Fichajes state that following a disappointing start this season, Liverpool are planning to refresh the midfield department next year and have earmarked Vitinha as a serious option.

The midfielder still has three and a half years left in his current contract, so PSG aren’t in any rush to sell him. But Liverpool are ‘prepared’ to launch a whopping £132m bid to persuade the French giants to cash-in.

The Portuguese is even tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League. However, the report claim that purchasing Vitinha won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Real Madrid are also keen on him.

Los Blancos are ready to splash a similar amount of money to Liverpool’s in order to lure the PSG star to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu next year.

Vitinha to Liverpool

Liverpool currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the midfield department.

The Reds won the Premier League title with the midfield trio of Gravenberch, Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai last term. However, the Dutchman and the Argentinian have failed to replicate last season’s form thus far this term, while the Hungarian hasn’t been able to play in his preferred midfield position consistently.

Refreshing the squad is always necessary to maintain high standards. Liverpool did this last summer in attack, but not in the engine room.

Therefore, it would be the right decision for Arne Slot’s side to sign a new midfielder next year, and Vitinha would be a great coup should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in January or next summer.