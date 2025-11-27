Wolves star Joao Gomes wants Man Utd transfer



Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes wants a move to Manchester United next year, according to Brazilian outlet Gazeta do Urubu.

The Brazil international has been a mainstay in the heart of the midfield for the Midlands outfit and has his sights on pursuing a bigger challenge in the near future.

Gazeta do Urubu claim that the 24-year-old ‘wants’ a transfer to the Red Devils and believes the Mancunian giants will represent a ‘major’ step upwards in his playing career.

However, Man United have yet to initiate talks with Wolves despite the speculation. They are only monitoring him at the moment and no contact has been made with his club.

United are eyeing two solutions in the centre of the park, and it remains to be seen whether the hierarchy formalise their interest in Gomes in January or at the end of the season.

Experience

The Red Devils are eyeing Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as the number one target to bolster the defensive midfield department ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

However, the club may want another competitor alongside the Englishman. Casemiro’s current deal expires in June next year and he could walk away on a free transfer.

Manuel Ugarte has been benched for most of the league campaign, and manager Ruben Amorim recently said that he must improve in training to earn more minutes.

There is a possibility that Casemiro and Ugarte could head for the exit door in the summer. Gomes would be a good acquisition for the Red Devils, given his league experience.

The Brazilian has won 5.7 duels per league game for Wolves this campaign. He has also made 4.7 recoveries and 2.6 tackles per outing alongside 1.7 clearances for his club.

He has a passing accuracy of 85 percent despite Wolves being constantly under pressure from the opposition. Gomes could be signed for a relatively affordable fee next year.

Wolves are 9 points behind 17th-placed West Ham United, and the gap could potentially extend further ahead of the New Year.

The Red Devils could capitalise on this by persuading Gomes to join as early as January. The £35 million star may feel he has better chances of making Brazil’s World Cup squad with United.

Gomes was an unused substitute during the October international break with Brazil, and did not even make Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the recent friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia.