Chelsea eye move to sign Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, as per TEAMtalk.

After rising through the Hale End academy, the 19-year-old made his first team debut last year before playing regularly amid Riccardo Calafiori’s injury absence.

After displaying glimpses of his qualities at the Emirates Stadium, the youngster secured his place in the England national team.

However, with Calafiori impressing this season after recovering from his injuries and Piero Hincapié arriving last summer, Lewis-Skelly has found himself on the periphery.

As a result, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea previously signed Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer from Premier League rivals after the pair struggled for regular playing time at their respective clubs.

Now, Chelsea are looking to make a similar swoop by targeting Lewis-Skelly. They are planning to buy a new defender next year and have been monitoring the Englishman’s situation closely before making a potential move.

However, Arsenal have no intention of letting the 19-year-old, who is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, join Chelsea with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

Lewis-Skelly to Chelsea

Lewis-Skelly usually plays as a left-back under Mikel Arteta, but can also provide cover in the engine room if needed. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

However, he needs to play regularly to reach his full potential. Therefore, it might be the right decision for the player to leave Arsenal if his situation doesn’t improve over the coming times.

England boss Thomas Tuchel has even warned him that he won’t be selected for next summer’s World Cup if he remains on the periphery.

Chelsea have a transfer policy of signing young talents and providing them with the platform to develop. Enzo Maresca, on the other hand, has started to take the club forward, so the West London club would be a good destination for Lewis-Skelly if he were to leave Arsenal.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually make a concrete approach to sign the teenager in January or next summer.