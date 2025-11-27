Liverpool boss Arne Slot has ‘personally requested’ for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest over the last few weeks, it is clear that their attack is struggling to cause trouble to their opponents.

Major investments from the summer have not yielded the desired results for the Reds, whose title defence is expected to come to an end barring a miracle, although they could make signings in January to push for a Champions League berth.

Having said that, Arne Slot has ‘personally requested’ that Liverpool sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the winter, according to Fichajes, with news recently coming in that the Ghanaian international has a £65 million release clause.

Semenyo has been one of players of this Premier League season with six goals and three assists, and has been linked with making the step up to a bigger club with his buyout figure for January expected to be a very justifiable amount for the interested parties.

Liverpool likely to be favourites for Semenyo

Liverpool need a right winger as Mohamed Salah has no competition in the position, and with his age a massive factor as well, the Reds need to replace perhaps their best player from the last decade sooner rather than later.

Antoine Semenyo would be a brilliant signing for them and the prospect of playing regular minutes right from the word go will prove to be extremely attractive for the 25-year-old, consequently putting Liverpool in a position of dominance to sign him.

In addition, Arne Slot personally asking for the Bournemouth man to be acquired is a testament to the player’s quality and also a major hint that he could be in for a key role at Liverpool even if he was to join them midway through the campaign.

His brilliant bursts of pace, dribbling, chance creation and finishing make Semenyo an all-round product, and having really elevated his game over the last 18 months or so, it is imminent for him to join one of Europe’s bigger sides.

With that said, he will be away for the AFCON potentially until the second week of January, so any possible movement in regards to his transfer could take place thereafter but for a player of Semenyo’s calibre, Liverpool may be more than happy to wait.