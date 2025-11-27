Liverpool submit bid to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January

Liverpool’s recent form in the Premier League has seen them slipped to 12th in the standings, with a negative goal difference, and having conceded 20 times in 12 outings in the English top division, the backline is in serious need of a makeover.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have already submitted a bid to sign Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi in January with the player’s contract at Selhurst Park due to expire after the end of the ongoing season.

How much money Liverpool have offered to bring him has yet to be determined, but Guehi is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, and has already made it clear that he will leave Palace next summer as a free agent, if not earlier.

Liverpool need depth in defence

Ibrahima Konate’s contract renewal is not going as per plan, whereas Virgil van Dijk is also not playing at the top of his game. Plus, with Joe Gomez struggling for form and Giovanni Leoni’s ACL ruptured, Liverpool need newer faces at the back.

Marc Guehi’s was close to joining them in the summer but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on his transfer at the last hour as they failed to sign a replacement, so it will be interesting to see what their stance is over his prospective sale in January.

Regardless of whether or not the Reds are able to secure a deal for their priority target, they require much more depth at the back than they already have, otherwise Arne Slot could face a scenario of using makeshift options at central defence.

It remains to be seen whether or not the club seems to have any other defenders on its shortlist for the winter as apart from Guehi, the only player they have been consistently linked with has been Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.