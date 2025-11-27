Arne Slot provides injury update on Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that summer signing Hugo Ekitike sustained a back injury during Wednesday night’s 4–1 defeat to Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old returned to the Liverpool starting XI for the clash at Anfield but was withdrawn just after the hour mark for Alexander Isak. At the time, the Reds were trailing 2–1, and their record signing had struggled to influence proceedings before PSV added two more goals to seal a comprehensive victory, becoming just the second team ever to score 4+ goals at Anfield in European competition.

The defeat marks Liverpool’s ninth loss in 12 matches across all competitions and the third straight game in which they have been beaten by a three-goal margin, piling even more pressure on Slot after a miserable start to both their domestic and European campaigns.

Ekitike could now be a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United — a match that is rapidly shaping into a must-win fixture for the champions as they look to halt their damaging losing run.

Blow

Slot is expected to give further updates ahead of the game, but after the defeat to PSV, he explained in his post-match press conference that Ekitike was unable to continue due to a back problem.

‘Especially at the start of the second half, I constantly felt, ‘What’s wrong with Hugo?’ It felt as if he couldn’t move as he did [in] the first half. So, that’s why our press was, I think, also a little bit off,’ Slot said. ‘And he just told me that in the first five to 10 minutes of the first half he already felt his back too much. That’s also why he had to go out.’

Ekitike struggled to influence the game, taking four shots — two of them on target — and recording only 30 touches during his 61 minutes on the pitch.

The Frenchman is now without a goal in his last six outings for the Reds, having last found the net in the 5-1 victory over former club Eintracht Frankfurt in October.

Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield on Sunday, and Ekitike’s availability remains uncertain as the Reds aim to avoid a third straight home defeat and a fourth successive loss across all competitions.