Manchester United willing to pay Jeremy Jacquet asking price ahead of Arsenal

After rebuilding their offensive department earlier this year with a number of signings, Manchester United are expected to revamp their defence and midfield next, preferably with younger players with a long-term view as far as squad planning goes.

Mark Brus has reported that Man United are looking to sign Rennes centre back Jeremy Jacquet with Arsenal also thought to be keen on the 20-year-old, who is valued at £35 million by the French outfit ahead of the January transfer window.

Whether the English giants are keen on signing him as soon as in the winter or are prepared to wait until the summer remains to be seen, but United have already expressed their willingness to match his asking price, as per the journalist.

Man United likely to beat Arsenal to Jacquet

Manchester United will imminently look to extend Harry Maguire’s contract in the near future but with the player aged over 30 and Leny Yoro also struggling with fitness, a centre back’s purchase may be on their agenda for next year.

Jeremy Jacquet fits the bill having proven himself at a very young age with Rennes, with a strong aerial prowess and tackling to help recover possession, along with being a physically dominant defender with a height of over six feet.

Considering that Arsenal are arguably the best side in the Premier League this season, they will feel that they have what it takes to land the French youngster, although Man United have more reason to be optimistic about his purchase.

A £35 million price tag does not blow United out of the water, while Arsenal’s sheer quality and depth in defence means Jeremy Jacquet risks playing a second fiddle role if he was to join them, thus potentially making them the frontrunners for the player.

In addition to that, United playing a back three under Ruben Amorim will give Jacquet to play consistent minutes with the first team, so all things point towards him opting in favour of joining the Red Devils over the Gunners.