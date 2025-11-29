Luiz Henrique reveals dream to play for Arsenal



In an interview with Globo Esporte, Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique has revealed his ambition of playing in England with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of Brazil’s best wingers, and he has been a regular in the national set-up under manager Carlo Ancelotti this year.

Henrique has now talked up his dream of playing in England and said that Arsenal are a club he really likes.

He said: “I want to honour my contract at Zenit, but my dream is to play in England one day, competing in the Champions League, something I’ve wanted since I was a kid. I’ve always dreamed of playing in England.

“There are teams there that I’m a huge fan of and I really like: Arsenal and Manchester City. A lot of my friends and family say I have the perfect profile for Arsenal and that I’d fit in really well there.”

Unlikely deal

Arsenal are well-stocked in the right wing department this season. Bukayo Saka is an undisputed starter in the Premier League and Champions League games when fit, while the Gunners have Noni Madueke, Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri, who can deputise for the England international when required.

As a result, the Gunners may not explore a deal for Henrique. The Brazilian was initially linked with a move to England during his time at Real Betis, but ended up joining Botafogo in the Brazilian top-flight. He has since moved to Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he has one goal and three assists this season.

Henrique has also won 7 duels per appearance with 2 dribbles, 2 tackles and 4 recoveries on average. Despite his glowing statistics, Arsenal don’t necessarily need another left-footed winger, who likes to cut inside from the right flank. The focus could be on landing an elite left-sided winger, having failed to do so last summer.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo was widely mentioned as a target, but nothing materialised in the end. Arsenal may not pursue a new solution in January after the huge summer spending spree and may wait until next summer to bolster the left wing department for manager Mikel Arteta.