Man Utd to ‘complete’ Cristian Orozco deal in next few days

Manchester United are reportedly set to ‘complete’ the Cristian Orozco signing in the next few days, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

South American countries have produced top-level talent for years, yet the Red Devils have largely avoided targeting players from this market.

Over the last decade, they only purchased Facundo Pellistri, who joined from Peñarol, but he couldn’t flourish his career at Old Trafford before joining Panathinaikos.

However, after taking over the football side of the proceedings at Man Utd, INEOS are trying to change that and are looking for young talent in South America.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have enjoyed most success in this market in recent years, with Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono, Andrey Santos, and Estevao Willian, a few notable names showcasing their qualities in Europe.

It was previously reported that Man Utd had agreed to sign young Colombian midfielder Orozco. Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that the 17-year-old will travel to the UK in the next few days before completing his move to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side are set to pay less than £1m to Fortaleza to finalise the deal. However, the player won’t be able to play for United until he turns 18. So, he is going to be an option for next season as his birthday is 13 July.

Orozco to Man Utd

Romano said:

“Manchester United next signing Cristian Orozco will be in UK in the next days to complete his move. Man Utd will pay $1m fee to Fortaleza for 17 year old midfielder.”

Having revamped the attacking department last summer, Man Utd are prioritising overhauling the middle of the park next year. Orozco is a technically gifted defensive midfielder and is a U17 Colombian international.

He is a dynamic player and could turn out to be a great acquisition for Amorim’s side with a view to the long-term future. However, he is still very young and needs time to develop.

Therefore, the youngster won’t be able to help United achieve their lofty ambitions immediately. So, United would be better off signing more proven midfielders next year to continue the rebuild under Amorim’s guidance.

The Old Trafford club have even been linked with moves for Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Angelo Stiller.