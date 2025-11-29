Man Utd remain keen on signing Liverpool target Semenyo

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Liverpool target and AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, as per The Athletic.

Having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline ahead of this campaign. The Ghanaian was said to be on Ruben Amorim’s wishlist, but United eventually opted to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Although Mbeumo has enjoyed a bright start at Old Trafford, Cunha and Sesko have had a slow start, netting only three goals combined in the Premier League.

Moreover, the Brazilian has been out with a head injury in recent games, while Sesko has been ruled out for a few weeks after picking up a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur just before the November international break.

On the other hand, Semenyo has displayed impressive performances thus far this season, making nine goal contributions in the Premier League. As a result, he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Liverpool are said to be keen on purchasing the Ghanaian, with the forward having a £65m release clause in his current contract, and it can be triggered in January. So, although the Cherries handed him a fresh term until 2030 recently, they can’t keep hold of him if any club trigger his release clause.

Battle

Now, The Athletic report that although Man Utd eventually opted not to buy Semenyo last summer, they remain keen on him and could make a concrete approach to trump Liverpool in this race.

The Bournemouth star is a versatile forward as he is efficient on either flank and can also provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He is a right-footed player but is also excellent at taking shots off his wrong foot.

Semenyo has proven his worth in the Premier League and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, the 25-year-old would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service in January.

With both Man Utd and Liverpool struggling this season, Semenyo might be better off waiting until the end of this season before deciding on a move, allowing him to see which club is in a better position.