Liverpool, Chelsea & Man Utd learn price tag to sign Lukeba

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have been made aware of how much they will have to spend to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

The Reds have struggled with defensive frailties thus far this season, conceding three or more goals in the last three matches. The last time they suffered a similar run of heavy defeats was in 1992.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for the Merseysiders. However, both have been displaying inconsistent performances.

On the other hand, Joe Gomez is the backup option, but Arne Slot doesn’t like using him. New summer signing Giovanni Leoni has sustained a serious knee injury and is set to remain sidelined for the rest of this season.

With Van Dijk set to turn 35 next year, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring options to sign a new left-sided centre-back to replace the Dutchman, and Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have identified Lukeba as a serious option.

However, Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in the 22-year-old as Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also considering making a swoop.

The youngster still has four years left in his current contract; therefore, Leipzig aren’t in any rush to sell him next year. However, The Athletic report that he has a £79m release clause, which will be reduced to £70m next summer.

Battle

Following Levi Colwill’s serious knee injury, Chelsea are seemingly planning to sign a new left-footed centre-back as Benoit Badiashile has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

On the other hand, United also have issues on the left side of the defence as Lisandro Martínez has struggled with fitness problems over the last couple of years, while Ayden Heaven is still very young and needs time to develop. As a result, Ruben Amorim has been using Luke Shaw in the LCB role in his back three system.

Lukeba is a technically gifted left-footed centre-back and possesses high potential. He is quick, strong, reads the game well and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd, Liverpool, or Chelsea should any of those clubs eventually manage to lure him away from Red Bull Arena next year.