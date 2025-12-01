Arsenal and Man Utd eyeing deal for Karim Adeyemi



According to Fichajes, Borussia Dortmund have set an asking price of £75 million for Karim Adeyemi, who is attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Germany international has been a key player for the Bundesliga giants, but his future could be away from the club with his contract expiring in the summer of 2027. Adeyemi has yet to be convinced to extend his current deal, and Dortmund plan to keep him until the summer at least before contemplating a potential sale.

Arsenal and Man United are interested in landing his signature from the Premier League, but the versatile attacker won’t come on the cheap. Dortmund are planning to hold out for £75 million to part ways with the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

High price

The 23-year-old has entered his fourth season with Dortmund. He has been in and out of the starting line-up under manager Niko Kovac, but has still impressed with six goals and three assists from 17 appearances in all competitions.

Adeyemi can comfortably operate anywhere in the final third, but he has primarily played as the right sided number 10 in a 3-4-2-1 set-up this campaign. Arsenal and United have been linked, but the price could be a stumbling block.

The Premier League duo are unlikely to pay anywhere close to £75 million for a player, who will enter the last year of his contract next summer. Furthermore, there may be question marks whether he can adapt to the Premier League.

A number of Bundesliga-based stars such as Jadon Sancho, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner and Florian Wirtz have struggled to cope with the higher intensity and physicality of the division. Adeyemi could go through a similar struggle.

He averages only nine passes per league game this campaign which is a possible concern. Hence, we don’t see a deal happening unless Dortmund significantly lower their asking price and reduce the risk for the Premier League duo.

Adeyemi seems perfectly suited for United, having been playing in a 3-4-2-1 system which is familiar under manager Ruben Amorim, but it has been claimed that the German would prefer to join the Gunners if he were to make the choice.