Man Utd battling with Liverpool to sign AZ Alkmaar’s Smit

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, as per TEAMtalk.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been the Reds’ first-choice midfield pairing under Arne Slot. Moreover, they have Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai as options for the engine room.

However, amid the right-back issues since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, Slot has used Jones and Szoboszlai in this position. On the other hand, Endo has found himself completely out of favour.

Gravenberch and Mac Allister have even struggled to replicate last season’s form thus far this term. So, it appears the Merseyside club are looking to reinforce the midfield department next year.

TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool have earmarked Smit as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays and could make a concrete approach next year.

However, the Reds will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Man Utd and Newcastle United are also in this race. The Magpies are showing a serious interest and have already held talks with the player’s representatives.

The 19-year-old still has two and a half years left in his current contract, and AZ Alkmaar don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £22m.

After enduring a disappointing campaign last term, the Red Devils have displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season. Still, they have kept faith in Ruben Amorim to take the club forward.

United decided to revamp the frontline last summer and are planning to reinforce the midfield department next year to continue the rebuild under the Portuguese boss’s guidance.

Man Utd have been linked with a host of midfield options in recent months, with Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson being among them.

However, all of them will be expensive, so it appears United have identified Smit as a potential cheaper alternative option should they eventually fail to buy their primary targets.

The Dutchman is a talented box-to-box midfielder and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club or the Old Trafford club if either club purchase him in January or next summer.