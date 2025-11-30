Man Utd express interest in signing FC Midtjylland star Franculino Dju

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing FC Midtjylland’s prolific centre-forward Franculino Dju, as per Tipsbladet.

Across his 101 appearances for the four-time Danish champions, Dju has scored 52 goals and provided 13 assists, cementing himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the league.

This season, he has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, providing three assists and netting 14 goals, the most of any player in the Danish Super Liga and six more than the second-highest scorer, Callum McCowatt, who has eight.

In all competitions, Dju has already reached double figures with 22 goal contributions in just 28 games so far for Mike Tullberg’s league-chasing side, and it’s no surprise his prolific form has piqued the interest of several clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

According to Tipsbladet, Man Utd have, in recent weeks, shown interest in the possible transfer of the Guinea-Bissau international forward to Old Trafford in 2026.

With a contract at the MCH Arena that runs until 2029, the report adds that although Midtjylland have a gentleman’s agreement with Dju to sanction his departure next summer, the player’s entourage are looking to secure his departure in the January transfer window amid interest from the Red Devils.

Prolific forward

However, they face stern competition from Premier League rivals Everton, who are looking to reinforce their attack, while Bayern Munich and AS Roma have also made enquiries to sign him, as per the Danish outlet.

United made a significant investment across different positions in their attack last summer. They bought Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford to play on the right wing, where he has performed excellently. At the same time, Matheus Cunha has had a mixed season playing in one of the no. 10 positions since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, netting just one goal.

On the other hand, United were determined to secure a prolific centre-forward and were linked to several options before finally matching RB Leipzig’s valuation to sign Benjamin Sesko.

However, the Slovenian has struggled to replicate the goalscoring touch that saw the club splash a £73.7m package to sign him, netting just two goals and providing an assist.

While a need for a prolific forward is glaring, United should give Sesko more time, as he needs more than just three months to acclimate to a tough league like the Premier League, rather than splash the cash on Dju, who will cost way more than his £11m Transfermarkt valuation, with the report claiming his price tag ‘is so high’.