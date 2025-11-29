Chelsea in battle with Man Utd & Arsenal to sign Ousmane Diomande from Sporting

Chelsea are in battle with Manchester United and Arsenal over the transfer of Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande, according to Ekrem Konur.

After completing his move to Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, Diomande has gradually transformed into one of Europe’s standout young centre-backs. Over the past two years, the 21-year-old has grown into a vital figure for both his national side and his club.

This season, though, has taken a different direction. His involvement in the Primeira Liga has dropped to just 328 minutes, with Belgium defender Zeno Debast taking over his position and already featuring 13 times in all competitions. With his opportunities declining, the possibility of leaving the Portuguese side is becoming increasingly realistic.

For that reason, various clubs have turned their attention to the 6ft 2in defender, who may look towards an exit from the Estádio José Alvalade to secure the consistent minutes required to remain in contention for Emerse Faé’s Ivory Coast squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Diomande as a possible option to reinforce Enzo Maresca’s backline.

Having shown his immense qualities in recent seasons, it’s no surprise that competition for his signature is high, with the journalist adding that Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are set to battle the Blues for the 21-year-old.

Diomande to Chelsea

On the other hand, European giants including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also entered the race to sign the Ivory Coast international, while Crystal Palace have earmarked him as a possible replacement for Marc Guehi.

Enzo Maresca began the season with the centre-back pairing of Josh Achempong and Trevoh Chalobah and has alternated with different options, including Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.

Recent results indicate that Maresca may have found his favoured pairing with Fofana and Chalobah, keeping four clean sheets in their last four games, including in high-profile matches like Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, where they paired to stop Barcelona’s 53-game scoring streak.

But Fofana’s injury record makes him difficult to rely on, and that has pushed Chelsea to search for another centre-back who fits Maresca’s demands.

Diomande, valued at £39m by Transfermarkt, ticks all the boxes, possessing the physicality, speed, efficiency on the ball, and combativeness to thrive in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see how things develop with Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd set to battle it out for Diomande if he opts to come to England next year.