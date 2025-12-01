Man Utd’s Shaw hailed as ‘best player’ vs Crystal Palace

Former forward turned pundit Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Manchester United star Luke Shaw following his excellent performance against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils from Southampton with a high reputation back in 2014. However, persistent injury problems have hampered his time at Old Trafford.

He managed to stay fit during the 2022/23 season and helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three in the Premier League. However, he couldn’t serve Man Utd properly in the last two seasons due to fitness problems.

The Englishman has managed to stay fit thus far this season, starting all 13 Premier League matches. He has displayed inconsistent performances but was excellent in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Now, while creating the Team of the Week for BBC Sport, Deeney has included Shaw and said that the experienced defender was the ‘best player’ on the pitch in this game.

Moreover, the pundit claims that the LCB position in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation is perfect for Shaw, and the defender might be able to force his way into the England national team for next summer’s World Cup if he can continue performing at his best throughout the season.

Deeney said:

“He[Luke Shaw] was by far the best player on the pitch. It wasn’t a great game at Crystal Palace, but he seems to be really thriving as that left-sided centre-back. He’s showing with fitness – and with United looking like they are probably going in the right direction – a late call-up for England may come.”

Pundit lauds Shaw

Alongside playing in the centre-back position, Shaw can also play in the LWB role and Apart from him, Amorim has Lisandro Martínez and Ayden Heaven as options to deploy in the LCB position.

After remaining sidelined over the last few months due to a serious knee injury, Martínez returned on Sunday. Heaven, on the other hand, showcased glimpses of his qualities last term, but has found himself on the periphery this season. He is a highly talented player and needs time to develop.

Following the victory over Crystal Palace, Man Utd will face off against West Ham United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday night.