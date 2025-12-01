Enzo Maresca confirms Reece James will miss Leeds United trip

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has suggested that Reece James could miss Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Blues held firm despite a first-half red card for Moises Caicedo, securing a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Shifted into a central midfield role rather than his usual right-back position, James delivered another ‘fantastic’ performance, following his influential display against Barcelona earlier in the week.

This season, the England international has already started 12 games and appeared as a substitute on five occasions across all competitions, maintaining a consistency that has eluded him in previous campaigns.

Despite this form, Maresca acknowledged that James’ minutes will need careful management if he is to participate against Leeds at Elland Road.

Asked whether he would risk the captain for a similar high-intensity showing in midfield, Maresca told football. london: ‘No, no, the reality is no.’

He added, ‘Reece, now, his performance has been fantastic, top. Now, we have a game on Wednesday. For him, very good.

‘We need to manage him, we need to control him, we need to control a little bit his situation. But he was very good tonight.’

Reece James is being managed

With Dario Essugo only returning to first-team training last week and Romeo Lavia sidelined until mid-December at the earliest, Maresca finds his midfield options somewhat stretched.

Caicedo’s suspension, coupled with the possibility of resting Reece James, means Andrey Santos is almost certain to be handed a starting berth against Leeds.

The plan appears set for Santos to slot in as a direct replacement for Caicedo in the number six role, while Enzo Fernandez shifts to the number eight position. Joao Pedro could operate behind the striker as the number 10, with Liam Delap recalled to lead the line.

Santos impressed when deputising for Caicedo in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Burnley last weekend, where he won the man of the match award, and he also delivered a strong showing against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.

Although still relatively inexperienced in English football, the Brazilian midfielder seems prepared to handle the responsibility in the Blues’ engine room for the next three crucial table-deciding fixtures against Leeds United, Bournemouth and Everton until Caicedo returns in the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Cardiff City.