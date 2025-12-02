Arsenal agree deal to sign Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente Del Valle

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign highly rated Ecuadorian wonderkids Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente Del Valle, as per James Olley.

Independiente have grown into one of Ecuador’s most trusted hubs for nurturing top-level talent, with their pathway already shaping the careers of Moisés Caicedo at Chelsea and Piero Hincapié at Arsenal, the latter currently spending his spell on loan from Bayer Leverkusen with a clause that allows a permanent switch.

That same production line has also led Chelsea to secure deals for young prospects Kendry Páez and Deinner Ordoñez, both acquired directly from the club’s thriving system.

Among the next names emerging is Edwin Quintero, a winger who thrives on explosive bursts and fearless ball-carrying, with reports drawing comparison to Neymar’s youthful flair.

Holger Quintero, meanwhile, plays as an attacking midfielder and has earned recognition for his composure in orchestrating attacks in the final third.

The pair represent Ecuador at the U-17 level and made their international debuts together in the same match against Costa Rica last year.

According to ESPN’s James Olley, Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle for the transfers of Edwin and Holger to the Emirates Stadium, having closely monitored the twins for over a year.

The report adds that the Ecuadorian duo are currently in London to complete all formalities, including signing their contracts, before officially joining the North London outfit when they both turn 18 by August 2027.

Double swoop

Writing for ESPN, the journalist reveals that the exact figures involved in the agreement are not yet disclosed, but the deal is considered a major addition to the Gunners academy, with an announcement expected at a later date.

Football loves to celebrate individual superstars, but there’s something extra special when brothers make it to the very top together. It’s already rare enough to see one family member reach that level, so when it’s two — and identical twins at that — the whole story feels magical.

While Frank and Ronald de Boer’s move from Ajax to Barcelona demonstrated how easily twins can improve a team with their chemistry, Fabio and Rafael provided Manchester United supporters with innumerable memorable moments with their inseparable bond at Old Trafford.

The Gunners are now set to include one of South America’s hottest twin prospects in their squad, who could also achieve success stories at the Emirates similar to their kind.