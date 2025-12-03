Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign Ederson ahead of Barcelona

Liverpool are ‘favourites’ to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of Barcelona, according to Fichajes.

Since moving to the Gewiss Stadium from Salernitana in 2022, Ederson has been one of the best holding midfielders in Serie A.

He has been a key figure in the club’s rise in recent seasons under former coach Gian Piero Gasperini, helping them consistently secure European qualification — including during the memorable 2023-24 campaign, where he played a pivotal role in their Europa League triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, securing the club’s first major trophy since 1963.

Under new coach Raffaele Palladino, he has remained a mainstay in midfield. Despite the team struggling to match their previous form and currently sitting 12th in Serie A, Ederson has continued to impress, attracting interest from several clubs.

Now, according to Fichajes, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Ederson as Arne Slot looks to bolster his midfield ranks.

The 26-year-old is also attracting keen interest from European giants Barcelona, who have earmarked the midfielder for a move in 2026, according to the report.

However, amid interest from Barca, the report adds that the Reds are now the ‘clear favourites’ to sign the Brazil international after submitting a ‘firm offer’ and are determined to seal the deal in the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions are now looking to finalise Ederson’s transfer in a deal worth up to £35m, a fee Atalanta believe is reasonable to reinvest in other positions in the squad, according to the report.

Ederson to Liverpool

The Reds invested £400m on new signings, including record-breaking British signings for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

One area that remained lacking despite their big summer investment was defensive midfield, especially after the sale of Tyler Morton to Lyon.

The pressure on Liverpool’s Premier League-winning midfield has been intense in recent weeks, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, and Wataru Endo all dealing with injuries.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been deployed in multiple roles, most recently on the right side of midfield, highlighting the urgent need for a dependable holding midfielder.

Ederson appears to be a perfect match for the Reds. He combines progressive ball-carrying with precise passing and solid defensive skills — all attributes central to Arne Slot’s tactical setup. At 26, the versatile talent seems ready to take the next step in his career.

Liverpool supporters may already be familiar with Ederson’s abilities, having witnessed him shine over two legs when Atalanta eliminated Liverpool from the Europa League on their way to the title in 2024.