Man Utd receive huge boost to sign Conor Gallagher

Manchester United have received a huge boost in the pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko last summer. However, they also wanted to reinforce the midfield department and identified Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion as the primary target.

But the Seagulls refused to let him leave, and after failing to sign him, United reportedly attempted to make a move to sign Gallagher, but Los Rojiblancos opted not to allow his departure.

Having failed to bolster the midfield in the last transfer window, Man Utd are reportedly prioritising revamping this position next year. Baleba is still on United’s radar, while Gallagher has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Moreover, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Angelo Stiller are said to be on Ruben Amorim’s wishlist. Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that there is a real possibility that Gallagher might leave Estadio Metropolitano in January, and Diego Simeone’s side are only expected to let him leave permanently.

United wanted Gallagher on loan last summer, but might be able to seal the deal for a fee of just around £26m in January should they make a concrete approach.

Gallagher to Man Utd

Romano said:

“I think there is a chance for Conor Gallagher to leave Atletico Madrid already in the January transfer window or eventually in the summer. This will also depend on the formula of the deal. Manchester United were interested in Conor Gallagher as an opportunity in the final days of August but Atletico said no to a loan move and they don’t have that kind of intention. “I think if maybe a permanent transfer proposal arrives, that would be different. Maybe something around 30 million euros (£26m), sources say that this could be the way to get Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.”

Since joining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea, Gallagher has found it difficult to break into Simeone’s starting line-up. So, the midfielder’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent months.

The 25-year-old is a hard-working box-to-box midfielder but is also efficient in the No.10 position. He previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time with Crystal Palace and Chelsea, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.