Arsenal and Liverpool preparing bids to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes in 2026

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has gone 30 matches without scoring a goal in all competitions, the longest run for an attacker in the club’s history, and has been largely second fiddle under Xabi Alonso with only one assist this season.

With his form proving to be a concern and regular game time eluding him under the manager, Rodrygo is thought to be open to leaving the La Liga giants and the Premier League has been heavily touted to be his next destination.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are cognisant to developments regarding Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid and are already lining up bids for him next year, with Los Blancos thought to be valuing him at £80 million.

Though Rodrygo is open to leaving Real Madrid next year, he has acknowledged that doing so in January will be a tough proposition as his departure would impact his side’s squad depth but next summer, his future might be at a different club.

Rodrygo’s future hinges on Madrid’s managerial situation

Arsenal and Liverpool have shown interested in Rodrygo Goes since several months, not least the Reds, who even chased him while he was a teenager in Brazil until Real Madrid stepped in and competed his signing more than five years ago.

It’s fair to say that Rodrygo has gone on to succeed at Real Madrid in spite of his recent form, as he has won two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles at the Bernabeu amongst other domestic and intercontinental accolades.

Liverpool would believe that they are the frontrunners for his signing ahead of Arsenal considering past interest, financial strength as well as the player being a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah, but his future still remains an open proposition.

Xabi Alonso’s continuity at Real Madrid is under scrutiny owing to recent results and suggestions of senior players wanting him sacked, and if that was to happen, it will be interesting to see what his successor has in store for Rodrygo.

Over his career, Rodrygo has been a vital part of the team every season apart from this one under Alonso, and with the player always vocal about his desire to continue at Real Madrid, a change in the dugout could be a turning point.