Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea battling for Cardiff City star Dylan Lawlor

Liverpool are in a battle with Chelsea and Arsenal to sign Cardiff City’s highly rated centre-back Dylan Lawlor, according to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old has been a consistent presence across Wales’ youth teams and contributed during the campaign in which his team finished as joint winners alongside Scotland in the 2021 Victory Shield.

In 2025, Lawlor experienced a rapid breakthrough, culminating in his first appearance for Cardiff’s senior side in the FA Cup’s fifth round against Aston Villa on 28 February.

The defender later appeared off the bench in the Bluebirds’ concluding Championship match of their troubled 2024–25 campaign at Norwich City, a contest that ended in a 4-2 defeat and confirmed their position in 24th place.

However, like several of Cardiff’s emerging prospects, dropping into the lower division has opened the door for Lawlor to showcase his qualities under the recently appointed manager, Brian Barry-Murphy, who promptly introduced a fresh approach after taking charge in the Welsh capital.

This season, he has been one of Brian Barry-Murphy’s most dependable players, featuring in 13 League One games and 17 in all competitions, with his performances now attracting significant interest.

According to TEAMtalk, several Premier League clubs, including the big six, have been closely following Lawlor’s progress with Cardiff.

Prospect

Among the clubs keeping tabs on the youngster’s progress, the report adds that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have joined the race for the 6ft 2in centre-back in recent weeks, with a view to making a move for him in 2026.

In what is expected to be a fierce battle for the Welshman’s signature, TEAMtalk also adds that other Premier League rivals, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United, have also set their sights on the youngster, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig have also been monitoring the situation.

Amid growing interest in the three-cap Wales international, Cardiff are not considering a January sale, as the head coach counts on him to help the club secure promotion back to the Championship, according to the report.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, along with other interested clubs, will have the chance to watch Lawlor in action against a high-profile opponent when Cardiff City hosts Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on 16 December 2025.