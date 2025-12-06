Conor Gallagher open to winter move to Man Utd



According to Football Insider, Atletico Madrid midfielder Connor Gallagher could open the door to joining Manchester United during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Man United were keen on landing the England international on loan last summer, but they were unable to secure an agreement with Atletico before the transfer deadline. They could yet revive their interest in January and Football Insider claim that the former Chelsea man would be open to a move in order to boost his World Cup selection prospects.

The midfielder has been out of the England squad for the last three international windows under manager Thomas Tuchel, and he needs regular playing time during the backend of the campaign to increase his chances of making the cut for the World Cup.

Atletico, who snubbed a loan approach last summer, would be open to sanctioning his transfer for the right price. Football Insider claim that the 25-year-old could be signed for around £26 million when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Experience

United brought in two experienced Premier League attackers in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer alongside other signings. Mbeumo has been an instant success with 6 goals thus far and has been one of the standout performers for the Red Devils.

Cunha has yet to replicate his form from his Wolverhampton Wanderers days. The Brazil international has only 1 goal to his name, but has excelled with his tireless work rate and high pressing. This has created goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

Gallagher was a leading performer during his time at Chelsea, but the lack of progress in contract talks paved the way for his move to Atletico last year. His 2nd season under manager Diego Simeone has been quite disappointing with just 760 minutes in 20 outings.

He is unlikely to break into the England squad with an average of 38 minutes per appearance and may pursue a new challenge this winter. A return to the Premier League with United would suit him. He managed 16 goal contributions in his last season at Chelsea.

Gallagher also possesses the work rate and high pressing abilities that manager Ruben Amorim demands. The big question mark remains whether United can guarantee him a regular starting position, which is crucial to keeping his World Cup ambition alive.