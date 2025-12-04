Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca viewing Harry Kane as a ‘dream’ target for next year

Chelsea won the Club World Cup this summer and are challenging Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title, and what is now a very competitive side would be further strengthened by the addition of some experienced players in the squad.

Enzo Maresca believes that a leadership figure and consistent source of goals is still missing from the team in spite of recent investments, and while defenders are expected to be a priority for the Blues, their coach has shortlisted another offensive name.

According to Caught Offside, the Chelsea boss views Bayern Munich and England marksman Harry Kane as his ‘dream’ target heading into next summer, with the player’s contract at Allianz Arena expiring in 2027, thus making him a great choice for 2026.

Kane would be available for just £57 million due to a release clause in his contract at Bayern, and the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United have already been linked with a switch for the former Tottenham Hotspur star prior to the Blues.

Chelsea board unlikely to fund Kane’s signing

Harry Kane is in fine form this season with 24 goals and three assists in all competitions in only 20 appearances, and is arguably the world’s best striker right now with his exceptional playmaking skills also receiving widespread praise.

With his contract due to expire, it comes as no surprise that clubs are potentially queueing up for his purchase next year and even for Chelsea, £57 million is a very comfortable investment although one which they are unlikely to make.

Bayern’s number nine will turn 33 next year in July and even though he can remain at the top level for another three or four years, his age will be a factor possibly deterring Chelsea from his signing given that they’ve focused on younger names.

On a related note, Kane has also expressed that he is happy at Bayern Munich, who will imminently open contract renewal talks with him, so in spite of interest from a number of clubs in his services, the Englishman might stay put in Germany itself.