Tottenham and Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Yan Diomande from Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign RB Leipzig’s highly rated left winger Yan Diomande, according to Sky Sports‘ Sacha Tavolieri.

After moving from Abidjan to the United States in 2022, Diomande, who is valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, began his journey at Florida’s DME Academy, where he spent three years.

His career then took him to Spain, where he joined Leganes at the start of 2025 and made an extraordinary first senior appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid. His spell there, however, lasted only briefly. RB Leipzig moved quickly over the course of half a year, and that decision has been a masterstroke.

Since his move to Germany, Diomande has injected real spark into Leipzig’s attack that lost key players like Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko, producing four goals and four assists across his opening 14 games in all competitions.

A surge of form in November saw the Ivorian provide six goal contributions across three straight matches, a spell that secured him a nomination for the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month prize.

With the transfer window fast approaching, it’s no surprise several clubs have expressed interest in the winger who is enjoying a strong run of form.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham and Liverpool are in advanced talks with Diomande’s camp over his potential transfer to England.

Battle

For Spurs, the report adds that the North London club have been closely monitoring the 19-year-old, as his qualities are well-liked by Thomas Frank, and the club has now intensified talks in recent days to secure his transfer.

On the other hand, the Reds are keen on the four-cap Ivorian international as a ‘serious option’ to bolster the left wing as part of their attacking rebuild, according to the report.

While Leipzig are unperturbed by the interest in Diomande, the Premier League duo are in ‘very advanced’ talks to sign the youngster, who is also of keen interest to Barcelona, Sky Sports adds.

The Ivorian’s eye for goal and creativity is evident in his eight goal contributions this season, while his dribbling, which is his standout quality, has drawn admirable praise. In the Bundesliga, no other player has completed more take-ons than Diomande’s 33, nine more than Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham need adequate reinforcement on the flanks to replace Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah, respectively, and Diomande is a good fit for the profile both clubs are looking for.